Massachusetts Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Massachusetts town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Massachusetts is Shelburne Falls.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"Comprising the towns of Shelburne and Buckland, the village of Shelburne Falls in western Massachusetts, sitting between picturesque New England farms and small-town main streets, lends a hint of quieter days gone by. The sleepy village has also made its way to the big screen, serving as a backdrop for Labor Day and The Judge. Don’t miss: Shelburne Falls’s Bridge of Flowers, a must-see footbridge covered with bulbs and buds from more than 120 species of flowers and trees, is open between April and October. Where to stay: Get all the basic comforts you need at the Hampton Inn and Suites, plus free breakfast!"

