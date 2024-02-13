Meghan Markle Is Returning To Podcasting Thanks To New Deal

Meghan Markle is returning to the podcast world! On Tuesday, February 13th, Deadline reported that the Duchess of Sussex has signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

Not only will the deal give Markle a new podcast series, but it will also distribute her previous Spotify podcast Archetypes to all podcast platforms.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Markle said in a statement per Deadline. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

The news comes less than a year after Markle and her husband Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify, three years after signing a $20 million deal. Markle's past guests on Archetypes included Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ilana Glazer, a controversial episode with Mariah Carey, and more.

As of Feb 13th, there are no details about her new show through Lemonada Media. Markle and Prince Harry recently made a rare red carpet-appearance at the Jamaican premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. According to People, Prince Harry and Markle hadn't been to Jamaica since their 2017 trip for the wedding of Harry's friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip. The trip was before their engagement.