Michigan Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Michigan town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Michigan is Frankenmuth.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"With deep German roots, Frankenmuth, known as “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” is styled after a Bavarian village with lots of German and alpine architecture. The town is home to the world’s largest Christmas store at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, a German-style shopping village, and an indoor water park for family fun. You might even go home with an authentic German cuckoo clock. Don’t miss: Grandpa Tiny’s Farm, a Bavarian heritage farm with animals and special seasonal events in spring, summer, fall and winter. Where to stay: The Bavarian Inn Lodge is a full-blown resort with a water park, mini-golf and a family fun center. Plus, its German architecture is authentic and adorable."

