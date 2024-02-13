Nick & Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter's sister Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Page Six, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida confirmed that she died from intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The medical examiner's report also noted that her death was accidental and a result of drug abuse.

Bobbie Jean tragically passed away at the age of 41 last year. Her mother Jane Carter confirmed the news to TMZ on December 23rd, 2023. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private," she said in her statement.

She added, "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean was involved in her brother's Nick and Aaron's music career, acting as the late Aaron's wardrobe stylist during his tours in the early 2000s. She made several appearances on her family's E! reality TV show House of Carters but ultimately remained out of the spotlight throughout her life.