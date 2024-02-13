Northeast Snowstorm Snarls Travel As Over 1,500 Flights Canceled

A major winter storm is dumping heavy snow across the Northeast on Tuesday (February 13). The fast-moving storm will only last several hours but could produce up to two inches of snow per hour in some areas.

Parts of Pennslyvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut have already reported more than a foot of snow. Shohola, Pennslyvania, has recorded the highest snowfall total so far, with 15 inches as of 11 a.m. ET.

"The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected from eastern Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley, through northern New Jersey, far southeast New York, and southern New England. This will include the greater New York City metropolitan area. Some areas, especially over southern New England, are expected to see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow, with lesser amounts of 3 to 6 inches elsewhere, and this heavy snow is expected to produce locally significant travel disruptions," the National Weather Service said.

The storm has caused over 1,000 flights to be canceled, with 226 cancellations at New York City's LaGuardia Airport and 150 cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

According to CNN, the roads are also dangerous, with over 250 car accidents reported in New Jersey due to the winter storm.