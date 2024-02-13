Plane Lands Safely After Door Blows Out Mid Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after the rear door fell off a small plane a few minutes after takeoff.

The Cheektowaga Police Department said it received an emergency call from workers at the Buffalo International Airport in New York reporting that the door fell off a Diamond DA40 plane over Stiglmeier Park just after 6 p.m. on Monday (February 12) night.

The plane returned to the airport and landed safely. Neither of the two people on the plane were injured.

Officers searched the area around the park for the door but were unable to locate it. There were no reports of property damage or injuries from the falling door.

According to WKBW, the plane is owned by Hundred Dollar Hamburger LLC in Rochester. Authorities did not identify the pilot or the passenger on the plane.

Investigators have not said what caused the door to fall off the small plane.

The incident occurred after a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9. As a result, the FAA temporarily grounded all Max 9 jets for safety inspections.

A preliminary report found the door plug was missing four bolts when it was delivered to Alaska Airlines.