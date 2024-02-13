Small Family Run Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In All Of Arizona

The popularity of Chinese food transcends borders, making it a global culinary sensation, even here in the U.S. With its diverse assortment of flavors, innovative cooking techniques and regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has become a go-to choice for many.

Love Food went to work, determining the best Chinese restaurant in every U.S. state:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work for you and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites.”

Little Szechuan in Tempe is considered the number one Chinese eatery in Arizona. Here are the reasons why:

“Family run Little Szechuan in Tempe has been dishing up amazing Chinese food for over 40 years. The dining room is currently closed until further notice, but the restaurant is running a full menu for takeout. Pretty much everything they serve is delicious, but the most consistently raved-about customer favorites include the potstickers (fried and steamed dumplings, sometimes served crispy, pictured) and kung pao chicken.”