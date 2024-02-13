Stocks Suffer Big Losses Over January Inflation Data

Stocks took a nosedive on Tuesday (February 13) after data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation was higher than expected in January.

The Consumer Price Index showed that prices increased in January by 0.3% and were up 3.1% year-over-year. Investors were expecting monthly inflation to increase by 0.2% and 2.9% over the last year.

The hotter-than-expected inflation stoked fears the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at current rates until at least June or July.

“With this new data, a first cut in June seems like the most reasonable expectation unless we see a very quick, severe drop in labor market activity or a geopolitical shock,” wrote Greg Wilensky, head of US fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, in a note Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by over 700 points at one point in the day and closed down 524 points. The S&P 500 finished the day 68 points in the red, while the Nasdaq fell by 286 points.

The inflation report also caused a sell-off in the bond market, sending the yield on a ten-year Treasury note to 4.28%.

The stock market has been booming this year, with the S&P 500 closing above 5,000 points for the first time ever last Friday. On Monday, the Dow Jones closed at a record high of 38,797.