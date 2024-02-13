Taylor Swift's Potential Status For Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Revealed

Taylor Swift has reportedly been asked by the local authorities not to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Wednesday (February 14).

“I can’t confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” Kansas City city manager Brian Platt told a local radio station via the New York Post.

Swift is set to resume her 'Eras Tour' in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday (February 16) and could possibly have a window to join Kelce at the Chiefs' third Super Bowl parade in five years on Wednesday. Kansas City reportedly drew close to 1 million attendees during last year's Super Bowl parade, but expects a significant spike if Swift attended the event.

“That’s gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with — the crowds and all that sort of thing,” Platt told the radio station via the Post. “So we are more than ready. We have no concerns with our safety protocols and what we’re doing to make sure that the route will be free of any issues.”

Swift's Super Bowl attendance came hours after a private plane labeled 'The Football Era' completed its flight from Japan to Los Angeles after her 'Eras Tour' concert at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. The singer has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December, praising Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”