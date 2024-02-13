Road trips are beloved American adventures dating back to the creation of the automobile. Families, friends, and even romantic partners pack up their things and venture out to familiar and unknown frontiers, encountering incredible sites, beautiful scenery, and even roadside attractions. There's also the benefit of placing control of transportation in your own hands.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the best road trip in each state, making sure their selections cater to all sorts of travelers. Writers combed through various sources to compile their list, including National Park Service sites, travel sites, and state tourism sites.

The website recommends taking a drive on the Olympic Peninsula for the best road trip in Washington State! The getaway will set you back some miles, but you'll be exposed to all sorts of iconic towns, natural environments, and must-visit spots. Here's what you can expect:

"A perfect round trip opportunity from Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula contains lush temperate rainforest, quiet beaches, and charming coastal towns. Spend a day exploring historic Port Townsend, then head into Olympic National Park where you’ll be greeted by roadside lakes and waterfalls, or take a coastal drive to the stunning rock formations of Neah Bay and Cape Flattery on the Makah Reservation. Don’t miss some of the world’s largest trees in the Quinault Rainforest."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.