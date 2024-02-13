WATCH: California Police Drone Catches Burglar Fall Off Ladder Into Pool
By Logan DeLoye
February 13, 2024
A burglar (with a laughable sense of balance) fell into a pool while attempting to rob a property in Beverly Hills on January 6th, and police recently shared video footage of the incident in its entirety. The Beverly Hills Police Department captured drone footage of the clumsy robbery that took place last month at a well-known location within the 90210 zip code. In the video, the burglar can be seen exiting the mansion through a window where he gets a ladder and attempts to climb on top of the pool house.
The suspect shimmies up the ladder, slips, and slides right into the water. He can be seen splashing around and coming up for air just as the video cuts. Viewers took to the comment section of the Instagram post joking, "The guy running the drone must've been holding in a laugh," and "That Malibu Quake must have really hit hard!"
In an email sent to Fox News, the Beverly Hills Police Department revealed that the homeowner was not present at the time of the robbery.
"The homeowner was not home at the time; however, they were able to observe the suspect while monitoring their interior security cameras." Officers arrived on scene as the burglary was still in progress, hence the footage from the police department's Real Time Watch Center drone. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 36-year-old Inglewood native David Verdun.