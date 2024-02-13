WATCH: Nine-Year-Old Gives Bag Of Drugs To Cop, Resulting In Mom's Arrest

A Nevada woman was arrested after her nine-year-old son handed a bag of illegal drugs to a police officer. Officers were called to the home by the boy's father after the boy showed him the bag of drugs over Facetime.

The boy's father and his mother, Kendra Long, are divorced.

Body camera footage obtained by KLAS shows an officer arriving at Long's home in Henderson. Long's son then came to the door and handed the officer a large plastic bag containing illegal drugs.

He said he found it under his mom's nightstand and immediately went into the bathroom and Facetimed his father.

"I just saw a couple of bags, pulled it out, and then that's when I knew what it was," the child said.

Long denied knowing what was in the bag and claimed she had never seen it before.

Officers determined the bag contained more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

"That's not recreation or personal use. That's enough, you know, for a couple hundred people to party on a weekend," one of the officers can be heard saying in the video footage.

Long was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking and child abuse. The boy's father came by the house and picked him up after she was arrested.

An investigation revealed that Long was selling drugs out of her house while her son was home.

She was convicted and sentenced to probation and required to attend an in-patient drug treatment program.

The boy continues to live with his father.