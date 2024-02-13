Wisconsin Destination Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in Wisconsin is Lake Geneva, a resort town along Geneva Lake. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in Lake Geneva is going on an ice cream social cruise "to soak up some history and lap up some frozen dairy."

Here's what RD had to say:

"The small town of Lake Geneva is built around a seven-mile-long body of water called, you guessed it, Geneva Lake. Just 80 miles from Chicago, it became a home-away-from-home for wealthy Chicago families in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and many of their mansions still line the shores. In summer, you can cruise, splash, hike the perimeter trail or parasail. In the winter, there is ice skating and snowshoeing, plus downhill skiing at The Mountaintop at Grand Geneva Resort and Spa."

