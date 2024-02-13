Woman, Small Child Found Dead On Highway On-Ramp

Authorities in Arkansas have launched an investigation after the bodies of a woman and child were found on a highway on-ramp in North Little Rock.

Police were called to the I-440 on-ramp from Highway 165 just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday (February 13) morning after receiving a report about bodies on the roadway.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of an adult female and a young child. A second child was also found and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials have not identified the deceased victims and said their names will not be released until their next of kin has been notified. Their bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies to determine their cause of death.

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking anybody who may have information about the incident or the victims to call them at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7149.