Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 13th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 13th, drawing on ideals of connection, possibility, aggression, self-worth, romance, dedication, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

"You could feel motivated to be part of important social causes and take action toward humanitarian efforts as your planetary ruler, Mars, enters Aquarius today. A deeper period of research may be unfolding as you strategize the most effective way to achieve your aspirations."

"A surge of confidence arrives as Mars enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of career and public reputation. Conversations about leadership and originality may be arising in your social circles or with colleagues in the coming weeks. You might enjoy new scenery with friends or learn something interesting about them today as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces."

"You’re fueled up about bringing real change to the world as Mars enters Aquarius, inspiring you to ask big questions and make difficult, but necessary, choices in your life’s work. The breadth and depth of your knowledge could expand dramatically in the coming weeks. Empathetic exchanges are taking place as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, reinforcing your sense of purpose and connection with others."

"Discussions about financial security and limitations could arise as Mars enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of shared resources. Long-range goals might need to be redefined in your partnerships. You could feel whisked away by a partner’s love as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, or conversations about idealism and beliefs might arise in your relationships. It’s a “love is blind” type of vibe."

"Conversations about shared ambitions could take place as Mars enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of partnerships. You might take a strategic approach in getting others’ attention or this could be a time when you’re nudged to be assertive and bring uncomfortable topics out into the open for discussion."

"You’re motivated to keep good form in your daily work and health routines as Mars enters Aquarius today. Partners could inspire you to raise your standards and dedicate more thought into your lifestyle. Romance rises in your relationships as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Partners may want to shower you with love and you could find yourself reeled into some PDA as the rest of the world seems to fade into the background in the presence of intense feelings."

"Mars enters Aquarius, finding you with a renewed vitality and the gusto to dedicate more time and energy on your hobbies over the coming weeks. Physical regimens and a devotion to cooking might be some of the interesting to-do’s on your list with Mars’s planetary ruler located in your chart’s place of daily work and health routines. You might feel pampered and adored as Venus in Capricorn also mingles with Neptune in Pisces today, reminding you of all the love that can be found in the little things."

"A need for space to do your own thing could become a theme in the coming weeks as Mars enters Aquarius, finding you moving into a bit of a hermit mode to recharge and focus on personal matters. With Mars activating your chart’s place of home and family, you might find yourself intensely preoccupied with the idea of migrating somewhere distant or upgrading your quality of life."

"You might notice a rise in aggressive conversations and thought processes taking place over the coming weeks as Mars enters Aquarius. Cultural and political debates could ensue, too. You can learn a lot in this time and an inspiration to visit new scenery and try new things could find you traveling all over your local area. Mileage could increase by a lot if you happen to live a nomadic life or reside in a vehicle. Be extra mindful of traffic safety and laws during this time! You’re putting some extra TLC into your living space as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Family members or roommates might be getting spoiled by you."

"Getting more familiar with or tuned into the state of economics could be on your mind as Mars enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of income, values, and priorities. You might dedicate more time to learning smarter ways to manage your money or consider investing in a new method of transportation in the coming weeks. New sales strategies or ways of doing business could also come into play if you’re an entrepreneur. Promises and love notes might be exchanged as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, heightening the romantic vibes of the season."

"You’re met with a sense of renewed energy and interest in self-care and independence as Mars enters Aquarius, encouraging you to rearrange your priorities. As your confidence is strengthened over the coming weeks, so too might your relationship dynamics, inviting new discussions on values and worth."

"Mars enters Aquarius, inviting you to designate more time for solitude and build mental fortitude. Vivid dreams could be cluing you in on subconscious fears or nudging you to notice where willpower needs to be strengthened. A heightened sense of empathy and cosmic love surrounds your friendships and social circle as Venus in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, opening you to new possibilities and connections."

