Barney Breaks Silence For First Time In Nearly 15 Years With Surprise Post
By Logan DeLoye
February 14, 2024
Barney is back!
Everyone's favorite purple and green dinosaur took to social media on Wednesday, February 14th, to share a message with fans for the first time in nearly 15 years. Barney & Friends originally aired on PBS Kids in 1992 and was featured on the channel through 2010. Since being discontinued, Barney has not been publicly active on social media... until now. The beloved "Clean Up" icon decided to hop on Instagram and TikTok to wish fans and followers a Happy Valentine's Day, and to spread a little love.
"Happy Love Day everyone! 🤗 What a tee-rific day to be reminded that you are loved 💜 Your Friend, Barney."
In the video, Barney reminded fans how important it is to prioritize loving one another, a message that is also present throughout the lyrics of 1993 Barney classic, "I Love You."
“I haven’t seen some of you in a long time, but I always make sure to check in on my friends. And it seems like, maybe, we could all use a little reminder right now. A reminder of the super-dee-duper ability we all have to love one another. And how important it is to show love towards yourself too.”
He continued:
“After a long day on the playground of life, I want you to know, you are seen, you are special, you are loved. Isn’t it nice how some things are still true, even when you’re all grown up?” Before signing off, the lovable dinosaur teased a possible return to television stating:
“Well friends, it’s been stuuuu-pendous to see you all. And I have a feeling I’ll be seeing you again soon!”
This random re-appearance could have something to do with Mattel's 2023 announcement of a Barney "relaunch" crafted to cater to today's children, while still keeping the same energy that inspired previous generations. Information on an exact date that the new Barney series will be released was not revealed, but given Barney's return to social media, it could be soon!