Barney Breaks Silence For First Time In Nearly 15 Years With Surprise Post

Barney is back!

Everyone's favorite purple and green dinosaur took to social media on Wednesday, February 14th, to share a message with fans for the first time in nearly 15 years. Barney & Friends originally aired on PBS Kids in 1992 and was featured on the channel through 2010. Since being discontinued, Barney has not been publicly active on social media... until now. The beloved "Clean Up" icon decided to hop on Instagram and TikTok to wish fans and followers a Happy Valentine's Day, and to spread a little love.

"Happy Love Day everyone! 🤗 What a tee-rific day to be reminded that you are loved 💜 Your Friend, Barney."

In the video, Barney reminded fans how important it is to prioritize loving one another, a message that is also present throughout the lyrics of 1993 Barney classic, "I Love You."

“I haven’t seen some of you in a long time, but I always make sure to check in on my friends. And it seems like, maybe, we could all use a little reminder right now. A reminder of the super-dee-duper ability we all have to love one another. And how important it is to show love towards yourself too.”