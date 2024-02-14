Brent Faiyaz Tries To Seduce Lupita Nyong'o In Provocative 'WY@' Video

Fans were shocked by Brent's advances when he released the teaser earlier this week. The clip shows the 28-year-old smooth talking the actress until he makes his move. In the comments, fans were convinced that there was something seriously going on between them. So much so that some loyalists claimed they were jealous of Lupita. The actress, who's set to star in the upcoming film A Quiet Place: Day One, didn't seem to mind the hysteria among Brent's fans. She even posted her own favorite photos from the video to her Instagram.



"WY@ out now! @brentfaiyaz," she wrote.



Brent first teased the video last month when he posted a photo of him and Lupita together in a car. The sultry visuals come in support of Brent Faiyaz's surprise mixtape Larger Than Life. The project holds 14 tracks including collaborations with Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, A$AP Rocky, Babyface Ray and more. He released the project's lead single "Moment Of Your Life" featuring Coco Jones last August.



Watch Brent Faiyaz's "WY@" video below.