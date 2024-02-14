Climate Protesters Dump Pink Powder On Case That Holds U.S. Constitution

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2024

Historical U.S. Documents on Display
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A pair of climate protesters were arrested after dumping pink powder over the case containing the United States Constitution at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (February 14) afternoon.

"This country is founded on the conditions that all men are created equally," one of the men can be heard saying in a video posted on X. "We are calling for all people to have all these rights, not just wealthy white men. We all deserve clean air, water, food, and a livable climate."

Security guards stood by while the incident unfolded. It took several minutes before police arrived and took the two men into custody.

Officials closed down the National Archives for the rest of the day following the act of vandalism.

The Constitution appeared undamaged and is encased in "the most scientifically advanced housing that preservation technology can provide."

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents. They are here for all Americans to view and understand principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously, and we will insist that perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a press release.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.