Climate Protesters Dump Pink Powder On Case That Holds U.S. Constitution

A pair of climate protesters were arrested after dumping pink powder over the case containing the United States Constitution at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (February 14) afternoon.

"This country is founded on the conditions that all men are created equally," one of the men can be heard saying in a video posted on X. "We are calling for all people to have all these rights, not just wealthy white men. We all deserve clean air, water, food, and a livable climate."

Security guards stood by while the incident unfolded. It took several minutes before police arrived and took the two men into custody.

Officials closed down the National Archives for the rest of the day following the act of vandalism.

The Constitution appeared undamaged and is encased in "the most scientifically advanced housing that preservation technology can provide."

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents. They are here for all Americans to view and understand principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously, and we will insist that perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a press release.