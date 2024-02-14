FDA Warns Washingtonians To Throw Out These Recalled Salad Kits Immediately

A popular produce brand is voluntarily recalling several lots of products sold in Washington State over possible exposure to a deadly bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A food safety alert issued last week states Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. pulled five branded and private-label salad kits over potential listeria contamination. Officials said the salad kits were processed on the same line as a cheese manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, which recalled numerous products over the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the press release reads. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Rio-Lopez said they haven't received reports of specific illnesses associated with their products as of Wednesday, February 14.

The voluntary recall also extends to a President’s Choice brand salad kit and a Marketside brand salad kit. No other Dole products are being recalled.

The recalled salad kits were distributed in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Officials urge consumers who purchased these salad kits to throw them away immediately.

For lot numbers, photos, and contact information, visit fda.gov for the full news release.