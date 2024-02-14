Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade For LeBron James: Report
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
The Golden State Warriors reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prior to last week's trade deadline, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday (February 14).
The reported pitch would've paired James, 39, with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on a team he faced in the NBA Finals four consecutive years between 2015 and 2018.
"Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account.
ESPN Story with @RamonaShelburne: Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry. https://t.co/L14os5gTGp— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2024
Warriors owner Joe Lacob reportedly reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire about James' reported frustration and potential willingness to be moved at the encouragement of forward Draymond Green. James and the Lakers, however, were reportedly unwilling to explore potential blockbuster trade options as he's still playing at an All-NBA level during his 21st season.
The five-time NBA champion is currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds during the 2023-24 NBA season, but the Lakers are currently fighting for a playoff spot ranked ninth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Warriors, who currently hold the 10th and final play-in tournament seed.