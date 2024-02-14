Husband, Wife, Twin 4-Year-Old Boys Killed In Murder-Suicide

A family of four was found dead in their California home in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Anand Sujith Henry, 37, his wife, Alice Benziger, 38, and their two four-year-old twins were all found dead in their $2.1 home in San Mateo.

Henry and Benziger died from gunshot wounds, while the two boys were found dead in their bedrooms. Police believe they were smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose of drugs.

Officials are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how they died.

"Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home," the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

While officials have not said who was responsible for the murders, unidentified sources told KTVU that Henry shot his wife in the bathtub before turning the gun on himself.

Henry filed for divorce against Benziger in 2016 but never followed through. Police said they were called to the house several times but did not disclose the nature of the calls.