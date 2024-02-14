Illinois Lottery Player Wins Huge Jackpot Just A Few Days After Break-Up

A Northlake native recently won a huge lottery jackpot that fell in his lap not long after splitting up with his partner. According to WGN9, the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, initially panicked when he scratched off the ticket.

"After I scratched the winning ticket, I completely panicked. I immediately felt my life change. I almost didn’t go to work." The lucky player purchased the Monopoly 50X scratch-off ticket at the Walmart located at 137 West North Avenue in Northlake, and the rest was history. He told WGN9 that he and his girlfriend broke-up three days prior to the win, and that he had no one special to share the great news with.

“I’ve been going crazy keeping this million dollar secret. I don’t have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven’t had much luck in the love department but that’s alright, because now I really hit the jackpot!”

How much did he win you ask? Enough to ease his break-up troubles, that's for sure! The individual won a whopping $1 million and did not share what he plans to do with the money.