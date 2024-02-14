Jennifer Lopez Says 'This Is Me...Now' Is Her 'Best Album Ever'

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release her new album This Is Me...Now and she thinks it may be her best yet! During a recent interview, the actress/recording artist shared some details about her forthcoming album and its accompanying Amazon original film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

“I feel like this is the best album that I’ve ever made,” Lopez said per Billboard. “The most honest and true – it took a long time for me as a musical artist to get there. I’m really happy and proud of this in a way that I don’t think I ever have been before.”

Lopez announced This Is Me...Now back in 2022 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. Back in 2002, Lopez was dating Ben Affleck before calling it quits not too long after they got engaged. 20 years later, after confirming they had reconnected in 2021, the two finally tied the knot during an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The singer's ninth studio album will be an "examination of that journey." She added that she has been "wanting to share it with the world" in the form of an album and film. "They’ve followed me on that journey and watched me make mistakes and go in and out of relationships and wondered what was going on.”

She went on, “I got to the point in my life where I felt like I have some answers about this, and actually, true love does exist, and some things are forever. Don’t give up hope.”

This Is Me...Now and the film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story drop on Friday, February 16th.