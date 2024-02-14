Keith Sweat Celebrates Valentine's Day With New Single 'Lay You Down'

"Lay You Down" is Keith Sweat's first new song in three years, and it already has fans fiending for more. Within the comments of his recent Instagram post, one woman asked when his next album will arrive. Sweat spent the past three decades releasing classic R&B/Soul music from his debut album Make It Last Forever in 1987 to his Dress To Impress LP in 2016. It's been almost six years since he delivered his 13th studio album Playing For Keeps. His latest tune also arrives after teamed up with Raheem DeVaughn for their collaboration "Can't Nobody."



“At this stage of my career, I make music that move me to say something," Sweat said about the collaboration at the time. "I am not interested in releasing music for the sake of statistics. I really became a fan of Raheem last year when we worked together and wanted to do a song with him.”



Of course, he still performs his greatest hits every time he hits the stage. Back in December, the 62-year-old artist announced his plans to hit the road for his "Make It Last Forever Tour" with Tyrese, SWV and Pretty Ricky. The tour kicked off earlier this month and is expected to hit up more major cities until it wraps up next month in Oklahoma City, OK.



Listen to the World Premiere of Keith Sweat's new song "Lay You Down" below.