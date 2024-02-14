Killer Mike Says JAY-Z Wanted To Honor Him On Stage At The Grammys

"What's crazy is Jay was hitting me," Mike said. "I didn't realize as I was going through my thing Jay was hitting me like 'Hold on stick around I want to toast you.' And then he hit me later and was like 'I was going to concede my time to you for the speech.' So shout out to Hov!"



Mike essentially confirmed what Charlamagne had heard following he gave the L.A.P.D. "Donkey of the Day" for arresting the "Scientists & Engineers" rapper just hours after he swept the Rap category. JAY-Z planned to bring Mike on stage to toast him for winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Mike got the texts after he was released from custody, and shared a laugh with Hov afterward.



"It's love though," Mike recalled. "Me and him laughed. He said 'You wanted to go and get locked up during the biggest moment. I was laughing. It was hilarious."



"It makes me feel good," he added. "I got a lot of respect for Hov. I talk to him off-camera. We go back-and-forth. He's constantly sending me encouragement. I tell him like 'I'm a mentee. I need mentorship. I've never been in this part of it before so give me some advice.' I just appreciate him. I appreciate anybody who imparts some wisdom on me and he's been generous enough to do it a lot. I hate we missed that moment but there are more moments to come."



Watch the entire interview with Killer Mike below.