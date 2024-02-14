Lil Yachty & James Blake Announce Joint Album 'Bad Cameo'

“And then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which — he doesn’t have many followers actually — I don’t think people know that we know each other exist," he continued. "So it’s just gon’ be like, ‘What the f**k?! When they do this?'”



At the end of the clip, the name of their project Bad Cameo is revealed. The album has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, the photo he references in the video, which shows both Yachty and Blake recording in a studio, was posted in March 2023. A release date for the CYMK project hasn't been confirmed yet.



Their forthcoming album could build on the movement Yachty started last year following the release of his experimental album Let's Start Here. The 26-year-old rapper ditched the trap sounds for more psychedelic rock-based compositions featuring contributions from Teezo Touchdown, Fousheé, Ant Clemons and more. It was Yachty's first official foray into the rock genre. Meanwhile, Blake has been consistently releasing albums for well over a decade. Bad Cameo will arrive a few months after he dropped off his recent LP Playing Robots into Heaven.



Look out for Lil Yachty and James Blake's joint album coming soon.

