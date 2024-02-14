Popular Spot Named The 'Most Stunning' Natural Attraction In Colorado

For travelers looking for a break from urban centers and popular tourist attractions, a serene nature getaway may be up your alley. Whether it's taking a trip to a nearby state park, or heading to the closest lake, river, or beach. There's no shortage of engaging activities at these locations, including swimming, hiking, sunbathing, picnics, wildlife viewing, historical and cultural tours, and much more. Breathtaking scenery is another appealing feature to both locals and tourists.

If you're craving a different outdoor adventure, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of the "most stunning" natural attraction in every state. Writers combed through travel guides and photography collections to determine their selections. According to the website, Colorado's top pick is Maroon Bells!

"North and South Maroon Peaks tower over Maroon Lake in Aspen, reflecting the red hue of the water on sunny days," writers added. "The Bells, along with their neighbor Pyramid Peak, are made of red mudstone and are known as the most photographed mountains in the Rockies."

This iconic alpine landscape is a state icon and attracts hundreds of thousands of intrigued visitors and locals every year, recreation managers told Aspen News Daily. Visitors can look forward to geological marvels, flower fields in the spring, wildlife watching, hiking trails, camping, and much more.