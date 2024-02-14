Popular Spot Named The 'Most Stunning' Natural Attraction In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

February 15, 2024

beautiful pond in the Juniper Springs Recreation Area
Photo: Alexander Ließ / iStock / Getty Images

For travelers looking for a break from urban centers and popular tourist attractions, a serene nature getaway may be up your alley. Whether it's taking a trip to a nearby state park, or heading to the closest lake, river, or beach. There's no shortage of engaging activities at these locations, including swimming, hiking, sunbathing, picnics, wildlife viewing, historical and cultural tours, and much more. Breathtaking scenery is another appealing feature to both locals and tourists.

If you're craving a different outdoor adventure, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of the "most stunning" natural attraction in every state. Writers combed through travel guides and photography collections to determine their selections. According to the website, Florida's top pick is Juniper Springs!

Visitors are entranced by the jungle-like forests and picturesque waters bubbling from this waterway. The recreation area, which is one of the oldest on the East Coast, allows camping, nature watching, boating, backpacking, and day hiking. Here's why writers recommended this special spot:

"Juniper Springs is a series of clear, bubbling freshwater springs found in the sub-tropical Ocala National Forest north of Orlando. Contained in a recreation area that allows swimming and snorkeling, the springs are surrounded by palm and oak trees and are home to alligators, river otters, and eels."

Ocala National Forest is an hour and a half drive from Orlando.

Check out the full report on 24/7 Tempo's website.

