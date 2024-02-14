Post Malone Will Appear In New 'Road House' Film With Jake Gyllenhaal

“A man of many talents," Gyllenhaal said on Instagram. "To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone !”



This isn't Post's first film role. He previously appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem last year, Wrath of Man in 2021 and Spenser Confidential in 2020. We're barely two months into 2024, and Post Malone is already having a successful year.



Earlier this month, the artist and Swae Lee made history after they became the first artists to reach double Diamond status. Their song "Sunflower" from the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack sold over 20 million units six years after its release in 2018. Malone previously broke Bruno Mars' record as the artist with the most Diamond singles ever after “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart" reached 10x Platinum status.



Post Malone received the record-breaking certification just days before he joined in on the Super Bowl LVIII festivities. The "Congratulations" artist appeared at the beginning of the game to perform "America The Beautiful" on his guitar.

