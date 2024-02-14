iHR: How did you find out about the role of Junior Marvin’s role in One Love, and how did your dad feel about it at the time?





Davo: It's funny. It all came to me. I didn't even know it was actually happening. I didn't know there was an actual movie being made because it’s been so long since Bob Marley passed. It's been like 40 years and there's never been a biopic on Bob. So I kind of figured that it would probably never happen. But my sister from London sent me a casting call on Instagram and it was casting junior Marvin. So instantly I thought about it. I was like, is this real? So I sent it to my father and my dad didn't even know about it. So he was like, I don't know. So I was like, okay. I was focused on my album. I was working on mixing and mastering my album with Tory Lanez and whatnot. I was in the studio every day so I wasn't really paying much attention, and one day I was talking with a friend and they were like, “You should make sure you take advantage of all your opportunities.” And I was like, you know what? There's a big one that is at stake.



One day I went and double-checked the posts again, and then it said, “Paramount Pictures.” I was like, “Oh, Paramount?” I was like, “Okay, this must be real.” It must've went over my head when I first saw it. I was so locked in on mixing and stuff. So I immediately DMed the page. I DMed them, and I was just like, “I hope that you guys didn't find someone to play my father as of yet, because literally my whole life, everybody's been telling me I'm literally my father.” I look just like him. I could talk like him, walk like him, sing, dance like him. I even played a guitar like him. So I was like, what else do you guys need?





That's amazing. So literally all that just from an Instagram DM from your sister?



Yeah I sent in a pitch, some headshots and stuff. I was like, ‘What do you guys think? I was like, “Do you need to speak with my father?” They were like, “No, we don't need to speak with your dad.” So I did the audition tape and it didn't require for me to play the guitar, but it was a scene where I was introduced to Bob,, and it was like an audition. So I played the guitar in the audition and then I sent it back and they were like, “Wow. Oh my God, you did an amazing job.” They were like, “You play the guitar. Oh my God, the director is saying this is urgent. Can you send back some more footage of you playing the guitar?” So I sent back two videos. So immediately they’re thrilled. “Wow this is amazing. Are you available from November to April?” I was like, “Hell yeah, I'm available to play my father. Of course, keep the legacy alive.” From an Instagram post to big screen! Instagram works wonders, man, I tell you that man, I would've never known. Thank you to my sister.





What a huge blessing for you. What was it like actually making the movie, and what was your favorite scene to film?





My favorite scene was the main scene when I was introduced as junior Marvin to Bob Marley, and it was a lot of dialogue for me. It was a lot of talking back and forth. I got to play the guitar and I was really playing the guitar. So I practice a lot on the solos and it shows a lot of my skill level. It shows my guitar skillset, and I also have a British accent in the film as well. You get a little British accent and yeah, man, it's very humorous, that scene. So I mean, I've seen it in the premieres like four times already. We did a world tour. We started in Jamaica, went to London, Paris, and L.A.. Every time my scene comes up, everyone's laughing. They actually just put out a new trailer with me with that introduction scene in, and it has a lot of sense of humor in that shot.



That's dope, man. Can't wait to see it. How long were you on set?



It was almost nine months. Most of it was from November to May so it was like eight, seven months in 2022 to last year. It was basically majority of the year for me.





Do you remember words of advice that you got from your dad once you got the role?





He knows me so well, and he knows that I know I've practiced and studied Bob Marley and the Wailers since I was a teenager. He didn't really give me no advice. He was like, ‘Yeah, man, you know what you're doing.’ He used to bring me on tour, so he was like, ‘You know what to do.’ He came on set when we were in London and he seen me performing and doing the moves, and he was just like, ‘Awesome, man. Wow, you are killing it.’ He never really had anything to say, but he did say something to me. He was like, ‘Just don't forget this one move.’ It's like this move where he does this bop and he runs with the guitar. He kind of runs with it. So he’s like, ‘Yeah, just don't forget that. That was my special move.’ I was like, ’I got you pops’. There's one other thing. He used to wear these Bruce Lee shoes and he was like, ‘Make sure you get the Bruce Lee shoes.’ They got 'em on Chinatown. They're always there. So when I told my costume designers to get them and they brought 'em in.