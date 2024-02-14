Selena Gomez Teases New Song As Fans Await New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2024
It looks like Selena Gomez has a Valentine's Day surprise for her fans! The singer recently shared a link to a heart-shaped lock, showing three bank spaces for fans to guess the passcode. After fans figured out that the passcode was "222," words popped up on the screen, which may be lyrics to a forthcoming single.
"Clock in, baby get to work. Night Shift, but with all the perks," the possible lyrics read. Now, fans are hoping it means Gomez will be announcing a new song soon. "it’s giving song of the year oh we back," one fan celebrated on Twitter.
Selena Gomez teases possible lyrics to her upcoming single:— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024
“Clock in, baby get to work. Night shift, but with all the perks.” pic.twitter.com/rXn2fcOvuu
Gomez also shared another teaser showing the heart-shaped lock again. "This doesn't have 2 be some sort of mathematical equation," the teaser reads at the top.
Selena Gomez shares teaser for her upcoming single. pic.twitter.com/KgjGtBPo8N— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024
When the new song arrives, it will be the follow-up to Gomez's 2023 summer anthem, "Single Soon." When the song was announced, she explained that it was to hold fans off as she continued working on her new album. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said back in August.
When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. It also may be her last!
At the start of 2024, Gomez told the hosts of the SmartLess podcast, "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”