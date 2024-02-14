Selena Gomez Teases New Song As Fans Await New Album

When the new song arrives, it will be the follow-up to Gomez's 2023 summer anthem, "Single Soon." When the song was announced, she explained that it was to hold fans off as she continued working on her new album. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said back in August.

When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. It also may be her last!

At the start of 2024, Gomez told the hosts of the SmartLess podcast, "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”