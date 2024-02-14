Video Shows Exact Moment Car Plows Into Emergency Room

A video shared online shows footage from an incident in which a car plowed through a Texas emergency room.

The clip, which was posted by the @rapid_reveal X account early Wednesday (February 14) morning, shows the chaos inside St. David's North Austin Medical Center after a sedan struck the building at around 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday (February 13). One person has died and five others were injured in relation to the incident, including a child reported to be in critical condition and an adult who suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, the Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KXAN.

The casualty was reported to have been inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and pronounced dead while being removed from it, officials confirmed during a press conference Tuesday night.