Video Shows Exact Moment Car Plows Into Emergency Room
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
A video shared online shows footage from an incident in which a car plowed through a Texas emergency room.
The clip, which was posted by the @rapid_reveal X account early Wednesday (February 14) morning, shows the chaos inside St. David's North Austin Medical Center after a sedan struck the building at around 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday (February 13). One person has died and five others were injured in relation to the incident, including a child reported to be in critical condition and an adult who suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, the Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KXAN.
The casualty was reported to have been inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and pronounced dead while being removed from it, officials confirmed during a press conference Tuesday night.
Four injured victims were taken to other medical facilities. Eight other people, who were reported to be receiving treatment at the time of the crash, were also moved to other hospitals.
Photos obtained by KXAN showed the vehicle completely inside the building in an area near the emergency room entrance.
Authorities said the crash didn't appear to be intentional based on preliminary information, however, an investigation is ongoing. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that he spoke with local authorities following the crash.
“I’ve spoken with Mayor Watson about the tragic accident at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center & offered Texas’ full support. State personnel are working closely with local officials to ensure Austin has no unmet needs. Cecilia & I pray for the victims & their loved ones,” Abbott wrote on his X account.