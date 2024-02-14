WATCH: Ambulance Driver Barely Avoids Head-On Collision With Rolling Car

An ambulance driver's quick reactions averted a major accident on I-95 in Massachusetts on Tuesday (February 13). Tim Crosbie was driving the ambulance through snowy conditions when a car on the northbound lanes lost control and spun across the median.

As the white sedan crossed onto the southbound side of the highway, it rolled over and headed straight for the ambulance. Crosbie managed to swerve out of the way, narrowly avoiding the out-of-control car.

"Next thing I see out of the corner of my left eye is a car coming across the median," Crosbie told WBTS. "Basically, right at me."

EMT Tim Wareham was treating a patient being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston when the near-miss happened.

"It's almost like slow motion when you're living through it," Wareham told the news station. "It was coming right at us."

Crosbie pulled the ambulance over to the side of the road and went to check on the driver while Wareham continued to care for the patient in the back of the ambulance.

Miraculously, the driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.

"Expecting the worst because it was such a severe accident," Crosbie said. "Luckily, it was a young man, he rolled down his window, and he appeared to be fine. He just was scared to death."