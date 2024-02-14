Your Valentine's Day Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 14th

Valentine's Day is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 14th, drawing on ideals of love, passion, insecurity, control, finance, truth, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will find yourself rooting for the underdog today as you become hyper aware of "underhanded behaviors." Be honest with yourself today, Aries, and everything will work out!

ARIES:

"You’re more vocal about the causes and groups you’re part of as the moon in Aries links up with the sun in Aquarius. You could find yourself rooting for the underdog and standing up for marginalized folks as your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius merges with Pluto today. Be mindful not to stoop to underhanded behaviors as the planetary ruler of this transit sits in your chart’s place of self-undoing."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you could step into a position of authority today as you become less and less afraid to show the world who you really are. And what a great thing that is for the world, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"You could be joining forces with people of influence as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius. You might be stepping into positions of authority or leveling up somehow in the public eye. You’re unafraid to be yourself as the moon enters Taurus and squares off with Pluto and Mars, inviting you to let all pretenses fall away."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to slow down today as you no longer feel the need to have the "last say" in a discussion. Just remember that you don't always have to prove a point. Sometimes, living your truth is enough, Gemini!

GEMINI:

"You might try to prove a point as Mars and Pluto meet in analytical Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and take long pauses in philosophical or politically-charged discussions without needing to have “the last say.” People might feel your approach is cold if you try too hard to control the conversation and the urge to be right could create bigger gaps than bridges."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might be focused on things that you can't control today as conversations of boundaries arise. Take time to practice self-love today and remember to draw special attention to the things that you can control.

CANCER:

"You might be hyper focused on trying to control the outcome of a situation as Mars and Pluto meet in analytical Aquarius today. Boundaries regarding how much information is shared between you and others could come up for discussion."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might struggle with the power dynamics in your partnerships today, but that's not all. Passion will draw you closer to a significant other as you move towards greater cooperation.

LEO:

"Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius, bringing attention to the power dynamics in your partnerships (both personal and professional). Passion could bring you closer to your significant others or it could swing the other way if grabs for control point to a lack of trust. The moon enters Taurus and clashes with Pluto and Mars, signaling sensibility and cooperation in your relationships."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will gain greater control of professional relationships today as you learn that micromanaging is not the answer. Collaboration and discussion are your friends today as you take a little bit of pressure of yourself. Remember Virgo, pressure is created in your mind.

VIRGO:

"You might notice yourself pushing for greater control over your work and relationships as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today, though trying to micromanage others could backfire on you. Do your best to slow down and let others know in what ways you would like support or how you’d like to collaborate to get things done instead of trying to take it all on by yourself. Discussions with your partners or a health care expert could encourage you to release yourself from too much pressure and practice trust and patience."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to discuss sexual boundaries today as passionate love affairs make their way into the conversation. Love is in the air for you today, Libra!

LIBRA:

"Passionate love affairs or discussions about sexual boundaries could arise as Mars meets Pluto in Aquarius. Eager vibes can send sparks flying or bring an urge for a bit of space in the romance department. A partner might be waiting on you, hand and foot, as the moon in Aries clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you feel a great sense of pressure to "make fundamental shifts in your life" today as you put energy towards things that you cannot control. Instead, try talking things through with the people who matter most to you. This may help ease your mind.

SCORPIO:

"An overwhelming pressure to make fundamental shifts in your life could arise as Mars and Pluto meet in Aquarius today. If you have kids, be mindful of the energy waste that power struggles with them would entail if you notice yourself leaning in that direction; try to focus on what you’re able to control rather than fixating on what’s out of your hands. That might be easier said than done, but an opportunity to talk things through could present itself as the moon enters Taurus and clashes with Pluto and Mars in Aquarius."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Empowering information might make its way to you today as you take time to collect your thoughts before entering "charged" conversations. Today will be all about handling things in a mature manner, Sagittarius!

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could feel empowered—or deeply disturbed—by new information coming to light as Mars and Pluto meet in information hungry Aquarius. Do your best to sidestep invitations to power struggles and take longer pauses to collect your thoughts if you find yourself entering charged conversations. Adopting a mature attitude might entail resisting the urge to be right."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you might find yourself "pushing financial boundaries" today as you focus on things that matter most to you. Material possessions could take a back seat today as you filter your priorities.

CAPRICORN:

"Your attitude about the material world could experience a major shift as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today. You may find yourself pushing financial boundaries to make resources more accessible or hearing hard truths that encourage you to refocus your priorities. Your values and sense of security may be up for discussion in your household as the moon in Aries clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you could find yourself returning to old money habits today as you try very hard to improve the way you approach your finances.

AQUARIUS:

"You might notice yourself identifying with old financial narratives and struggles as Mars and Pluto, the planet of the underworld, meet in your sign today. Consider this an opportunity to face any inherited complexes and get right with money, especially as the moon enters Taurus, where it clashes with Pluto and Mars."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should consider seeking consonance from someone who can "offer a more generous interpretation of what’s unfolding." Sometimes it is ok to look to others for advice when you find yourself lost and confused, Pisces.

PISCES:

"You might be identifying as the underdog and intense insecurities may rear their heads as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today. Consider seeking a voice of reason that can offer a more generous interpretation of what’s unfolding if you find yourself getting lost in dreadful projections or hyper vigilance."

For more visit vice.com!