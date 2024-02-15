Active Shooter Reported At Malmstrom Air Force Base In Montana

UPDATE: At 12:43 p.m. MT, officials said that the lockdown at the base had been lifted.

" A suspicious person was reported on base as an active shooter. There were no confirmed shots fired and there are no casualties or injuries reported. There is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing."

----

Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, has been placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

"Malmstrom Air Force Base was placed on lockdown today due to a suspected real-world threat located on base at building 219 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Air Force and emergency personnel are securing the area. FPCON Delta has been implemented at approximately 10:36 a.m. due to the incident," the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs said in a statement.

"Malmstrom officials are directing visitors and spectators to stay away from the building. Public cooperation will help protect against possible injuries and enable base agencies to more effectively deal with the situation. Additional details will be released as they become available."

While there were no immediate reports of injuries, KFBB reported that ambulances were seen heading toward the base.

The Great Falls Police Department said that nearby schools were ordered to shelter in place due to the active shooter.

"We have been in contact with General Hronek regarding the reports of an active shooter alert on the Malmstrom Air Force Base. I will continue to monitor the situation with the general," Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote on X.