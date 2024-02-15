American Skier Kasha Rigby Believed To Be Dead At 54

Pioneering American telemark skier Katherine 'Kasha' Rigby is suspect to have died at the age of 54 following an avalanche at a ski resort in Southeast Europe on Tuesday (February 13), FOX News reports.

Euronew.albania initially reported that a 54-year-old female skier was killed by the natural disaster in southern Kosovo. Ferizaj region police spokesperson Kanun Veseli told a local radio station that the woman killed was "a 54-year-old foreign citizen," though didn't mention Rigby by name.

Friends and loved ones, however, shared tributes to the renowned skier on her Instagram account, which showed several posts shared from the ski resort in Brezovica where the avalanche occurred. Sources close to Rigby also confirmed reports of her death to Ski Magazine.