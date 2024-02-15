California Man Receives Dozens Of Mysterious Packages That He Didn't Order

John DeFiore has consistently been receiving mysterious Amazon packages that he didn't order over the course of the last six months. According to UPI, packages have been showing up at the Woodside native's front door that feature his address under a name that is not his. The confused California resident recently commented on the random appearance of the packages, stating that he believes the sender to have made a "mistake."

"Oh, somebody just made a mistake. Maybe there's a new neighbor named Daniel Williams." When he opened one of the packages, addressed to Mr. Williams, DeFiore discovered a singular envelope with two screws inside. After further research, he found out there was in fact a man named Daniel Williams who lived in La Honda, just a few towns over. Little did DeFiore know, there would be more packages coming, containing items like a video game console, portable foot spas, solar panel cables, and more.

DeFiore was continuously annoyed with the delivery of each package but didn't take serious action until his Amazon Prime credit card was charged $459 for a couch that he didn't order. UPI mentioned that since the couch was never purchased on his account, that DeFiore was unable to be refunded. The disgruntled Woodside community member continued to be charged for random packages until Amazon stepped in and "closed the account" that was using his card to purchased these items.

His bank agreed to reverse the charges, but DeFiore never found out who was behind the scam in the first place.