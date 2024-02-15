Decades-Old Eatery Crowned Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant

There are plenty of reasons to love Chinese cuisine. Who can resist the exciting bites of dim sum, savory noodles like chow mein, or satisfying soups that'll melt your troubles away? That's just scratching the surface of the countless dishes you can indulge in. Even better are the thousands of restaurants ready to serve familiar faves and specialized dishes.

LoveFood identified every state's most highly-rated restaurant based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. The list includes all sorts of eateries, including fine-dining spots, hole-in-the-wall establishments, dumpling joints, and much more.

According to the website, Florida's top Chinese restaurant is Zom Hee! Writers detailed what makes this longtime spot a must-visit:

"Family-run restaurant Zom Hee has been a fixture in Seminole since 1985 and is regularly described as Florida’s best, with everything on the menu more than living up to expectations. The huge dining room has a warm, welcoming ambiance that, together with delicious and generously portioned dishes like moo shu pork with vegetables, egg, and pancakes, makes this a reliably good option."