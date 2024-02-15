February 15 In Hip-Hop History: Big L Shot & Killed In New York City

Big L was one of the most revered underground lyricists to come out of New York City in the 1990s. He made his professional debut on Lord Finesse's "Yes You May (Remix)" in 1992. That same year, L signed to Columbia Records, hopped on "Represent" from Showbiz & A.G.'s album Runaway Slave and became a member of the Diggin' in the Crates (DITC) crew with Finesse, O.C., Diamond D, Fat Joe, Buckwild, Showbiz and A.G. The following year, Big L went on to launch his own Harlem-based group Children of the Corn with Cam'ron, Ma$e, Bloodshed and McGruff.



In 1993, Big L dropped his debut solo single "Devil's Son," which was one of the first examples of horrorcore in Hip-Hop. He followed up with "Clinic" and "Put It On" before he finally released his debut album Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous in 1995. The 12-track project contains collaborations with Kid Capri, Lord Finesse, JAY-Z and more.



After he left Columbia Records, Big L eventually launched his own label Flamboyant Records and began to work on his second LP The Big Picture. He was reportedly in talks to sign with Hov and Dame Dash's Roc-a-Fella Records right before his sudden death. The Big Picture was eventually released in 2000 over a year after his death.



Relive his debut album and some of his best music videos below. Rest in Peace Big L.

