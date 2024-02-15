Florida Destination Crowned The 'Most Charming Town' In The State

Nobody can resist the small-town vibes of America's smaller communities. Over the last decade, more and more travelers are giving their money and attention to these beloved spots. Fewer crowds are usually the biggest perk of visiting small towns, but each one offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

If you're looking for a quaint town to visit, Reader's Digest refreshed its list of each state's "most charming" town. Not only do these destinations provide fun festivals, cozy restaurants and boutiques, and nearby attractions, but writers say they truly embody "the heart" of the United States.

Sanibel and Captiva Islands were crowned Florida's most charming town! Known as one of the premier destinations for shelling, visitors can look forward to fascinating museums, iconic landmarks, and of course, a plethora of neat beaches. Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Florida is known for its fantastic beaches. But the quiet island community of Sanibel in the Gulf of Mexico is also known for fabulous seashell finds. The whole island was once a nature preserve, so when you’re done relaxing on the sand, you can venture a bit farther inland to the SCCF Nature Center, where you can peek at wildlife while walking through wetlands on four miles of raised boardwalks. The Sanibel Historical Museum, made up of nine beautifully restored buildings—including a post office and a school—built between the 1880s and the 1920s, which are now packed with fascinating artifacts from the Calusa Native Americans, Spanish and other pioneers who lived there."

