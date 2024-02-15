Freddie Gibbs Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Posts NSFW Photo Of Him

Freddie Gibbs and Destini dated for a couple of years after they met in 2020. The adult film star was with him when he was jumped by Benny The Butcher's associates in Buffalo back in 2022 amid their feud. The couple began to fall apart after she became pregnant with his child. She claimed Gibbs ghosted her even after she offered to get an abortion. Destini gave birth to their child last year, but she told her X followers that Gibbs refused to check-in on her and eventually ghosted her.



“After we broke up i turned his phone off, because i was paying his phone bill,” she wrote on X. “He never checked on me after ‘said procedure’ never called to confirm if i went through with it. i just simply never heard from him again.”



Since then, Destini dropped a diss track and even linked up with his foe Benny last year and collected a chain that was stolen from her during the melee in Buffalo. It's obvious that she's still not a fan of her ex.