Freddie Gibbs Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Posts NSFW Photo Of Him
By Tony M. Centeno
February 15, 2024
Freddie Gibbs offered a lighthearted response after his former girlfriend uploaded a nude photo of him on Valentine's Day.
On Wednesday, February 14, the "Back To Me" rapper posted a video of himself with his new girl celebrating their love in Dubai. In response to his post, his ex-girlfriend Destini Creams decided to post a NFSW photo of him that she's had in her arsenal even before they broke up. The explicit photo, which we will not include here, shows the artist bent over while spreading his butt cheeks.
“spredding love, happy Valentine’s Day," she wrote in her post on X/Twitter.
After the photo made its rounds within the Twittersphere, Freddie actually responded in his own way. He uploaded a video that features a verse from Geto Boys' "Quickie" in which Scarface raps, "She wants to lick my booty, I guess I better let her/Once I came I didn’t want the b***h to kiss me/Thought I wanted a long one but I only wanted a quickie.” The video also includes a flyer for his upcoming set at the "Netflix Is A Joke" Festival in May.
"I guess I better let her 😂" he captioned his post.
I guess I better let her 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBNvvHaExR— Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) February 15, 2024
Freddie Gibbs and Destini dated for a couple of years after they met in 2020. The adult film star was with him when he was jumped by Benny The Butcher's associates in Buffalo back in 2022 amid their feud. The couple began to fall apart after she became pregnant with his child. She claimed Gibbs ghosted her even after she offered to get an abortion. Destini gave birth to their child last year, but she told her X followers that Gibbs refused to check-in on her and eventually ghosted her.
“After we broke up i turned his phone off, because i was paying his phone bill,” she wrote on X. “He never checked on me after ‘said procedure’ never called to confirm if i went through with it. i just simply never heard from him again.”
Since then, Destini dropped a diss track and even linked up with his foe Benny last year and collected a chain that was stolen from her during the melee in Buffalo. It's obvious that she's still not a fan of her ex.