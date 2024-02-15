Georgia Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

Georgia may be in the heart of the South, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Peach State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Georgia is Masterpiece, found just outside of Atlanta in Duluth. This popular eatery serves up authentic Sichuan and Hunan cuisine ranging from pork and chicken to noodles and dumplings. Masterpiece is located at 3940 Buford Highway B103.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Masterpiece in Duluth is a Sichuan restaurant known for perfectly prepared, flavorsome dishes like the sour cabbage with streaky pork pot, spicy eggplant, and steamed fish in chili oil. Although, fans reckon there really isn't a bad choice on the menu. The portions are wonderfully generous too and best shared (or saved for leftovers)."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.