Homey Eatery Crowned Colorado's Best Chinese Restaurant

There are plenty of reasons to love Chinese cuisine. Who can resist the exciting bites of dim sum, savory noodles like chow mein, or satisfying soups that'll melt your troubles away? That's just scratching the surface of the countless dishes you can indulge in. Even better are the thousands of restaurants ready to serve familiar faves and specialized dishes.

LoveFood identified every state's most highly-rated restaurant based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. The list includes all sorts of eateries, including fine-dining spots, hole-in-the-wall establishments, dumpling joints, and much more.

According to the website, Colorado's top Chinese restaurant is Flower Pepper Restaurant! Writers detailed what makes this longtime spot a must-visit:

"The dining experience at this cozy restaurant has been compared to eating in someone’s kitchen – assuming that someone happens to be a master of Chinese cuisine. Flower Pepper is said to serve some of the best Sichuan food in the States. Dishes include spicy dan dan noodles, pork belly stew over rice, and soup dumplings, as well as more interesting options such as Tiger Food – a zingy combination of shredded cucumber with jalapeño and cilantro – and tofu stewed in a spicy, umami-rich broth."