Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Illinois are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Illinois is the Chorizo-Egg Torta served at Xoco located in Chicago. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Acclaimed Chicago-based Mexican food guru Rick Bayless’s casual Xoco café offers several breakfast sandwiches, but this is the one that tends to get the acclaim. It’s scrambled eggs, pork chorizo, poblano chile rajas, cheese, and avocado on a flatbread-style roll."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit 247tempo.com.