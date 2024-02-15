Judge Sets Trial Date For Donald Trump's 'Hush Money' Trial In New York

Judge Juan Merchan said that Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York will begin on March 25, dismissing arguments to delay the trial from Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche.

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who claims that he falsified business records to make hush-money payments to two women ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has maintained his innocence and claims he did nothing wrong. He said the charges are politically motivated and that the trial is tantamount to election interference.

It will be the first time in history that a former president and a possible presidential nominee will be tried in a criminal trial. Trump could secure the Republican nomination before the trial begins.

Trump needs 1,215 delegates to win the nomination. He has secured 63 delegates and could reach the mark as early as March 12. If he doesn't reach the number by then, he will have another chance on March 19, when 350 delegates will be at stake in five states.