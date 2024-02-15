Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Headline 4th Night Of Rolling Loud California

This is the first time Rolling Loud has ever been expanded to four nights. All current three-day pass holders will be upgraded to a four-day pass. All single day purchasers will receive an email with a special link with the opportunity to upgrade to a four-day pass. If you're trying get your tickets now, you must purchase three-day pass in order to receive access to Thursday night. Ty Dolla $ign was recently added to the line-up as a main act on Saturday after his name was kept blurred for quite some time. However, since he'll be opening the festival with Ye, it looks like he won't perform twice.



Both "Vultures" artists will hit the stage before the festival's official "Pink Friday" celebration with Nicki Minaj as the headliner. Rolling Loud will be her only stop in Los Angeles for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" so all the Barbz will be front and center for the second night of the festival. The remaining nights will be headlined by Post Malone on Saturday followed by Future and Metro Boomin, who will close out the festival with a joint set.