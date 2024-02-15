Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Massachusetts are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts is The Fancy served at Mike & Patty's located in Boston. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"This breakfast-all-day restaurant bills itself as “Home of The Fancy,” so that’s obviously the star here. It’s a sandwich composed of two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar, avocado, red onion, and house-made mayo on toasted multigrain bread."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit 247tempo.com.