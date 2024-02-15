Meek Mill Cuts Ties With Artist Vory Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

“This guy is not a dream chaser!” Meek wrote. “He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,…. He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped alot of people dude he is not dreamchaser!”



“I’m disconnected from all these wild ass people while it’s lit out here! Life kinda serious hold your folks tight!" he continued. "Everytime somebody in the a rob him he call me and I gotta politely call people I rock wit to asist him while he biting my back… I rather disconnect from people like that… yall people out here manipulating everybody gonna suffer that’s a bad game to play!”



Vory's girlfriend is the one who posted the videos. In a lengthy post to her Instagram Story, she alleged that the abuse has been going for at least two years. She claims he has punched her in the face, spit on her and threatened to kill her while she was pregnant. She also claimed there are video to back up her allegations.



“The proof is public," she wrote. "[Simply] Google what he has current court cases for. & that’s only 2 of the 100 times he’s done this. If y’all wanna support a man that abuses pregnant women or women in general that’s between you and god!”



Vory hasn't directly addressed the allegations, but he did promote a new song on the same day his label boss cut ties with him. In his post, Vory wrote, "Despite all the negative s**t learn to see the light in s**t. God is working harder than the devil."



See his girl's posts below.

