Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Michigan are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Michigan is Renee's Kitchen Magic served at Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Zingerman’s, founded in 1982, is an Ann Arbor institution, and is consistently ranked as one of America’s best delis. Renee’s Kitchen Magic, which leads off its breakfast sandwich menu, is made with applewood-smoked bacon, two eggs, and Vermont cheddar on a toasted sesame bagel."

