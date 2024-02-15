Minnesota Eatery Serves The 'Best Breakfast Sandwich' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Minnesota are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Minnesota is the Pastrami & Egg “P & E” served at Icehouse MPLS in Minneapolis. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"This restaurant and music venue doesn’t serve breakfast, but offers several breakfast sandwiches on its weekend brunch menu. The winner here is this combination of pastrami, egg, roasted chiles, havarti cheese, and lemon aïeli on a house-made bun."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit 247tempo.com.